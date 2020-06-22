Babar Azam can turn fab four into famous five: Alan Wilkins

Limited-overs skipper Babar Azam. Photo: File

Famed commentator Alan Wilkins has said that Pakistan's limited-overs skipper Babar Azam's impressive form could see him carve his place among the top five batsmen in the world.

Wilkins, while speaking on Islamabad United's Youtube show Silly Point, lauded Azam and said that he could be the latest addition to what is as of now just a four-member club comprising India's Virat Kohli, Australia's Steve Smith, Kane Williamson of New Zealand and England's Joe Root.

"Azam has got the eye and mental architecture to work out how to bat for a long time. He just now needs to get out there and bat for a long time. He knows what to do and has every shot in the book," he said.

"You talk about Smith, Kohli, Williamson and Root as fab four. There is no reason that Azam could not make it the famous five. He has got the talent, technique and the determination."

Furthermore, the Englishman cautioned Azam of the challenges that lay ahead and said that he will need to prove himself as a captain as well as a batsman.

"I think the next two years for Azam is when he will be scrutinised. He has got to do it on the big stage," he said.

"He is beautiful to watch. If you want to watch cricket played with panache, style and elegance then Azam is right up there."

