Edwin Diaz to undergo elbow surgery, placed on injured list

An undated picture of Los Angeles Dodgers' closer Edwin Diaz. — Reuters

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz is set to undergo surgery on Wednesday to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, with the franchise confirming he has been placed on the 15-day injured list.

Medical advice suggests the 32-year-old could be sidelined for approximately three months, though the club remains optimistic he will return during the second half of the season.

Diaz was withdrawn ahead of the Dodgers’ 12-3 win over the Colorado Rockies after experiencing discomfort following a difficult outing on Sunday, in which he allowed three runs without recording an out.

Manager Dave Roberts said post-match that concerns were raised immediately and an MRI was arranged as a precaution. Fortunately, scans revealed no ligament damage, with the issue limited to loose bodies in the elbow.

The procedure will be carried out at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles.

In his debut season with the Dodgers, Diaz has registered four saves and 10 strikeouts but has struggled with consistency, posting a 10.50 ERA. To fill the vacancy, the club recalled left-hander Jake Eder from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Diaz, formerly a standout closer for the New York Mets, recorded 144 saves over seven seasons before opting out of his contract and joining Los Angeles on a three-year, $69 million deal.

Despite early struggles, he had recently expressed confidence in the Dodgers’ championship ambitions.

Manager Roberts indicated the team will likely adopt a committee approach in the ninth inning during Díaz’s absence, with several relievers under consideration for closing duties.

Eder, 27, recently joined the organisation after being designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals and previously posted a 4.91 ERA in relief for the Los Angeles Angels last season.