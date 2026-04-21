Fakhar Zaman bags multiple PSL records after stunning century against Gladiators

Lahore Qalandars opening batter Fakhar Zaman celebrates after scoring a century during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 21, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman on Tuesday etched multiple records after scoring a stunning century in Lahore Qalandars’ Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 clash against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium.

Batting first, the Qalandars posted 197-6 in 20 overs, powered by Fakhar’s blistering innings. He struck his third PSL century, finishing as top scorer with 103 off 51 balls, including 11 fours and six sixes.

Charith Asalanka added 31 off 24 deliveries, hitting three fours and one six, while Daniel Sams provided late impetus with 18 off 12 balls, featuring two fours and a six.

Fakhar’s knock placed him among an elite group of batters with three PSL centuries, alongside Usman Khan, Kamran Akmal, Rilee Rossouw and Babar Azam.

Additionally, he became the first batter to score 1,000 PSL runs in Lahore, underlining his dominance at the venue. Babar Azam follows second on the list with 784 runs.

Qalandars’ innings was built on aggressive intent, with Fakhar anchoring the top order and accelerating through the middle overs to set a formidable total against the Gladiators.

Zaman also sits second on the all-time PSL run-scorers list, with 3,246 runs in 103 matches at a strike rate of 143.43. His tally includes 25 half-centuries and three centuries.