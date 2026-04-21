Karren Brady steps down after 16 years at West Ham United

An undated picture of former managing director of Birmingham City Karren Brady. — Instagram/

Former managing director of Birmingham City Karren Brady has stepped down from her position at West Ham United after 16 years, the club confirmed on Tuesday, bringing an end to a tenure defined by strong commercial growth but also considerable supporter unrest.

Brady joined the board in 2010 following the takeover led by joint chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold.

She played a key role in the club’s relocation from Upton Park, their home for over a century, to London Stadium in 2016, a move that significantly increased matchday capacity to around 60,000.

Brady expressed gratitude for her time at West Ham United, calling it a privilege to work with everyone involved at the club.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside the Board, management, players, staff and supporters at West Ham United," Brady said in a statement.

She added that winning the UEFA Europa Conference League with West Ham United remains her most cherished achievement.

"Together we have achieved remarkable milestones, but the highlight for me will always be lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy - a moment that will stay with me forever," she added about the 2023 triumph.

Despite these commercial advances, Brady remained a divisive figure among supporters, with criticism centred on the departure from Upton Park, rising ticket prices, and a perceived failure to fully build on the club’s UEFA Europa Conference League success.

West Ham currently sit 17th in the Premier League, just two points clear of 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur as they battle to avoid relegation.