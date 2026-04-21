CJ McCollum lifts Atlanta Hawks to thriller over New York Knicks

An undated picture of Atlanta Hawks CJ McCollum. — Reuters

Atlanta Hawks edged a thrilling 107-106 win over the New York Knicks here at Madison Square Garden on Monday, thanks to a clutch display from CJ McCollum, who played a decisive role in levelling their first-round playoff series at 1-1.

McCollum delivered a standout performance, finishing with 32 points and six assists, proving decisive in the closing stages.

With the Knicks having built a 14-point lead in the third quarter, the Hawks appeared under pressure, but McCollum kept them within reach before taking control late on.

He scored three crucial baskets in the final two minutes, including a composed step-back jumper over OG Anunoby with just 34 seconds remaining to edge his side ahead.

The tense encounter also saw tempers flare, with McCollum exchanging words with Jose Alvarado, resulting in both players receiving technical fouls.

Despite jeers from the home crowd, McCollum downplayed his role as a villain, describing the atmosphere as passionate and respectful.

Atlanta found additional support from Jalen Johnson, who contributed 17 points, including six in the final quarter. However, McCollum’s missed free throws in the closing seconds left the door open for the Knicks.

Mikal Bridges had a chance to snatch victory but failed to convert a difficult fadeaway attempt, while Jalen Brunson was kept out of the decisive play.

Despite strong contributions from Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson earlier on, New York struggled offensively in the final period as the Hawks surged, shooting an impressive 72 per cent.

Game 3 is set to take place in Atlanta on Thursday, with both sides expecting an increasingly intense contest.