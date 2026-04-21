Jonathan Klinsmann ruled out for season after spine fracture in Serie B clash

An undated picture of Cesena goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann. — Reuters

Cesena goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing his spine during Saturday's Serie B match against Palermo, jeopardising his potential inclusion in the US World Cup squad.

Following the collision, Klinsmann was taken to a local hospital, where tests revealed that he had suffered a fracture to his vertebra as well as a cut to the head.

The goalkeeper spent the night in the hospital for observation.

The 29-year-old American, son of former Germany international and World Cup winner Juergen Klinsmann, confirmed in a social media post that he faces an indefinite recovery period.

Klinsmann himself took to social media on Monday to discuss the extent of the injury.

"Unfortunately my season came to an end on Saturday," he wrote.

"During the match I suffered a fracture to my spine which will sideline me for a while. I want to thank everyone on the ground and at the hospital here in Palermo, the fans of both Cesena and Palermo for the warm wishes and of course my friends and family who have supported me over the last few days.

"Good luck to the boys in our playoff push and I will see you all very soon."

Klinsmann had emerged as a potential US squad member following a reliable campaign in Italy.

Cesena sits eighth in the Italian second tier with 44 points after Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Palermo.

While Klinsmann earned several call-ups to the national team for recent friendlies, he remains uncapped after failing to see game time during those windows.