Lahore Qalandars win toss, elect to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 11

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi flips the coin (centre) and Quetta Gladiators’ Saud Shakeel (first from right) answers the call during the toss ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 21, 2026. — Screengrab/livestream

LAHORE: Defending champions and home side Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first in the 30th match of the ongoing 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), being played on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Farooq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseeb Ullah (wk), Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah and Haris Rauf.

Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel (c), Rilee Rossouw, Hassan Nawaz, Brett Hampton, Bevon Jacobs, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Khalil Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

Head-to-head

Historically, the two sides have met on 22 occasions in competitive action, producing a closely fought rivalry over the years.

Qalandars hold a narrow edge in the head-to-head record with 11 wins, while Gladiators have claimed 10 victories, underlining how evenly matched the contests have been.

Matches played: 22

Lahore Qalandars won: 11

Quetta Gladiators won: 10

Their last meeting came earlier in the ongoing edition, where Saud Shakeel’s Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars by six wickets at the National Bank Stadium.

Batting first, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s decision backfired as the Qalandars were bowled out for 134 in 19.5 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah Khan top-scored with 33 off 37 balls, while Usama Mir and Fakhar Zaman contributed 22 and 20 runs respectively.

Quetta’s bowlers dominated, with Usman Tariq and Jahandad Khan taking three wickets each, Alzarri Joseph claiming two, and Saqib Khan adding one.

In reply, Quetta comfortably chased down the 135-run target, finishing on 138 for 4 with 22 balls to spare. Rilee Rossouw led the charge with an unbeaten 60 off 49 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes, while Hasan Nawaz supported with a fluent 49 off 32 deliveries.

Form Guide

Lahore Qalandars returned to winning ways after ending a three-match losing streak with a victory over Islamabad United and will look to build momentum to strengthen their push for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators have been inconsistent, alternating between wins and losses. They will be aiming for crucial points to boost their playoff hopes, as another defeat could severely dent their qualification chances.

Lahore Qalandars: W, L, L, L, W (most recent first)

Quetta Gladiators: L, W, L, W, L