Laureus Awards ceremony celebrates sporting excellence in Madrid

A collage of picture of laureus award winners Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Lamine Yamal and Gabriel Araújo on 20th April, 2026. — AFP

Tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year at the prestigious Laureus Awards held in Madrid on Monday, recognising their outstanding performances over the past season.

Alcaraz enjoyed a remarkable year, securing victories at the French Open and US Open, before adding the Australian Open title in January to further cement his status at the top of men’s tennis.

Sabalenka, the world number one, was equally dominant on the women’s circuit, successfully defending her US Open crown to earn her second consecutive title at Flushing Meadows.

Paris Saint-Germain were awarded Team of the Year after finally breaking through to win their first UEFA Champions League title in 2025, marking a historic milestone for the French club.

Golf star Rory McIlroy received the Comeback of the Year award following his impressive return to form, highlighted by a successful defence of his Masters title earlier this month.

Barcelona and Spain forward Lamine Yamal, just 18, was named Young Sportsperson of the Year, reflecting his rapid rise in elite football.

In Formula One, Lando Norris was recognised with the World Breakthrough of the Year award after a standout season.

Other honours included Toni Kroos, who received the World Sporting Inspiration Award, and gymnastics legend Nadia Comaneci, who was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Snowboarder Chloe Kim was named World Action Sportsperson of the Year, while Brazilian swimmer Gabriel Araújo earned recognition as World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability.

The ceremony, hosted in the Spanish capital, was led by tennis great Novak Djokovic and freestyle skier Eileen Gu.