Shadasia Green gives hospital update after KO loss emergency

An undated picture of Former unified women’s super middleweight champion Shadasia Green. — Instagram/ shadasia_green

Former unified women’s super middleweight champion Shadasia Green has issued an update from the hospital after suffering a serious medical emergency following her knockout defeat to Lani Daniels on Friday.

Green was stopped in the ninth round of the co-main event at MVPW-02 at the Infosys Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Daniels produced a sustained flurry of right hands that Green failed to respond to, prompting the referee to step in and halt the contest.

The American boxer was immediately attended to in the ring, placed on a stool, and later stretchered out of the arena before being transported to a local hospital for urgent medical assessment.

Concern grew among fans and officials as she was taken away shortly after the bout concluded.

Speaking after the event, Most Valuable Promotions’ head of boxing, Mike Leonard, confirmed that Green was “awake and talkative” in the immediate aftermath, offering some reassurance about her condition at the time.

However, Green later revealed on social media that her situation was more serious than initially understood. In an Instagram post on Sunday, she confirmed she was still in intensive care and had suffered a brain bleed during the fight.

"With everything in me I wanna thank those who had great concern and even the people who figured out during the fight something was wrong," Green posted on Instagram.

"I passed out due to bleeding out of my brain. However, I am in ICU on the road to healing. I'll be back to get what's mine 100% covered."

Green concluded her message with determination, stating her intention to return to boxing once she had recovered.

The boxing community has since rallied around her, sending messages of support as she begins her recovery journey.