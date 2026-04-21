Bangladesh make one addition to squad for ODI series decider against New Zealand

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam (right) celerates after taking wicket with teammates during their second ODI match against New Zealand here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on April 20, 2026. - BCB

CHATTOGRAM: Hosts Bangladesh have strengthened their pace attack by drafting in Tanzim Hasan Shakib for the third and final ODI against New Zealand at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium.

The 23-year-old missed last month’s series against Pakistan due to a back injury and was not included in the squad for the opening two matches against the Black Caps, with both sides claiming one win each.

However, with fast bowlers playing a decisive role in the series so far, the hosts have opted to include Tanzim in a 16-player squad for Thursday’s decider.

Tanzim was Bangladesh’s standout seamer at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, claiming 11 wickets, and has since established himself as a regular in the side’s white-ball setup following his international debut against India in late 2023.

His inclusion offers Bangladesh an additional pace option after fellow quick Nahid Rana starred in the second ODI on Monday. Rana produced a match-winning performance, claiming five wickets to dismantle New Zealand’s batting line-up.

Only Nick Kelly offered resistance with a composed 83, as New Zealand were bowled out for 198 in Dhaka. Bangladesh chased down the target comfortably, courtesy of half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan (76) and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (50).

Speaking after the match, Kelly praised Rana’s impact, highlighting the youngster’s pace and ability to exploit helpful conditions.

“He’s a really exciting young talent. He bowls with good pace, and the wicket suited him. There was a bit more grass, and he generated swing at mid-to-high 140s,” Kelly said.

“He attacked the stumps, got movement, and used the extra bounce effectively. Will Young’s dismissal was a perfect example — sharp pace and steep bounce. To maintain speeds above 145 in that heat was very impressive.”

Updated Bangladesh squad:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana and Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Series schedule: