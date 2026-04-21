Pakistani runners deliver strong showing at Boston Marathon 2026

A group of Pakistani runners, Bilal Ehsan, Fasih Saleh, Muhammad Amjad and Maheen Sheikh, pictured after participating in the Boston Marathon 2026 on April 20, 2026. — File

KARACHI: Pakistani runners delivered an impressive collective performance at the Boston Marathon 2026, with 13 athletes from Pakistan and the overseas diaspora completing one of the world’s most prestigious races.

Karachi’s Muhammad Amjad led the national contingent, clocking 2 hours, 42 minutes and 45 seconds to finish as the fastest Pakistani runner in this year’s event.

“This was my first World Major marathon and I am very happy to have successfully completed it with a record timing. I am satisfied. There were uphill and downhill sections on the track. Alhamdulillah, I have also become the fastest Pakistani to complete the Boston Marathon. I thank everyone who supported me throughout my journey,” Amjad said.

USA-based Syed Hamza secured second place among Pakistani runners with a time of 2:51:06, followed by fellow American-Pakistani Nizar Nayani, who finished in 3:01:44.

Norway-based Muhammad Fasih Saleh registered a personal best of 3:10:36, while UK-based Shahzada Hussain (3:21:45) and USA-based Basherri Anjum (3:22:45) also produced notable performances.

“Completing the Boston Marathon with a personal best has marked the moment I secured my Six Star Finisher journey in the Abbott World Marathon Majors. I would like to extend my gratitude to the Pakistani running community for their continuous support and helping me push my limits,” Fasih said.

Several Pakistani runners also achieved the coveted Six Star Finisher milestone.

Islamabad’s Bilal Ehsan completed the race in 3:23:53 to earn his Six Star medal despite carrying a knee injury.

“Boston Marathon was amazing, Alhamdulillah, I was able to complete it in a good time. The course was great, the vibe was great, no doubt it is one of the biggest marathons in the world. At the same time, this race was not about the time, as I was coming through a knee injury. This was about completing it and achieving the Six Star medal. After completing it, I realized that Boston is definitely a top marathon because of the vibe and the crowd. The weather was also perfect, that’s why so many people got PRs,” Bilal said.

“I want to dedicate this Six Star to my family and Islamabad Running Club. IRC has played an important role in my journey. It would not have been possible without my family’s support and the platform provided by IRC. Four years back, I never thought I would be able to complete this marathon, but due to the platform provided by IRC, today I have done that,” he added.

Karachi-based Nosherwan Ali finished in 4:15:33 to also secure his Six Star status. He described his journey as one of personal growth, resilience and purpose, having started running as a healthier lifestyle choice.

“I dedicate every step to my wife and kids, my super cool friends, and every single person who believed in me, guided me, and lifted me when the road got steep. Your unwavering support carried me here,” Nosherwan said.

Dr Jehanzeb Mughal, also from Karachi, completed the race in 5:01:39, joining the list of Pakistani Six Star Finishers.

Other notable performances included Aamer Butt (3:43:33), Dr Salman Khan (3:46:48) and Jamal Khan (3:47:26), who recorded a personal best. UK-based Maheen Sheikh also achieved a personal best, finishing in 3:52:01.

Complete results of Pakistani runners:

Muhammad Amjad (Karachi) – 2:42:45

Syed Hamza (USA) – 2:51:06

Nizar Nayani (USA) – 3:01:44

Muhammad Fasih Saleh (Norway) – 3:10:36 (PB, Six Star)

Shahzada Hussain (UK) – 3:21:45

Basherri Anjum (USA) – 3:22:45

Bilal Ehsan (Islamabad) – 3:23:53 (Six Star)

Aamer Butt (USA) – 3:43:33

Dr Salman Khan (USA) – 3:46:48

Jamal Khan (USA) – 3:47:26 (PB)

Maheen Sheikh (UK) – 3:52:01 (PB)

Nosherwan Ali (Karachi) – 4:15:33 (Six Star)

Dr Jehanzeb Mughal (Karachi) – 5:01:39 (Six Star)