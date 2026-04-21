Carlos Alcaraz awaits wrist test results ahead of French Open title defence

An udnated picture of Spanish professional tennis player Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

Spanish professional tennis player Carlos Alcaraz is awaiting the results of tests on his injured wrist before making a decision about defending his French Open title next month, the world number two said.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion picked up the injury in the first round of the Barcelona Open earlier this month before withdrawing from the tournament.

Scans revealed the issue was more serious than initially thought, and he subsequently skipped the Madrid Open.

Alcaraz said the upcoming test is a key step in assessing his recovery, as he and his team remain patient while hoping for positive results.

"The next test will be crucial," Alcaraz said.

"We've been trying to do everything we can do to make sure that this test goes well. I'm trying to be very patient. But we are good, we are just waiting a little bit.”

He explained that upcoming tests will determine the severity of the injury and guide the next course of action.

"We have a few tests in the next few days and then we will see how the injury is, and what the next steps will be," the 22-year-old added.

Alcaraz, who was crowned Sportsman of the Year at the Laureus Awards on Monday, surrendered the world number one ranking to Jannik Sinner after losing to the Italian in the Monte Carlo Masters final days before his Barcelona opener.

The French Open will start on May 24 in Paris.