Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 11, LQ vs QG Match 30

This collage features Shaheen Afridi (left), captain of Lahore Qalandars, and Saud Shakeel of Quetta Gladiators. — PSL

LAHORE: The 30th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 was played between the defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Historically, the two sides have faced each other 22 times, with the Qalandars holding a narrow 11–10 lead, while one match ended in no result.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Farooq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseeb Ullah (wk), Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah and Haris Rauf.

Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel (c), Rilee Rossouw, Hassan Nawaz, Brett Hampton, Bevon Jacobs, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Khalil Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.