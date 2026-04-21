Wolverhampton Wanderers relegated after eight-year Premier League stay

An undated picture of Wolverhampton Wanderers players. — Reuters

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been officially relegated from the Premier League after a disappointing 2025–26 campaign, bringing an end to their eight-season stay in the top flight.

Their relegation was confirmed following West Ham United’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace on Monday, leaving Wolves stranded on just 17 points from 33 matches.

It marks a dramatic fall for the West Midlands side, who struggled for consistency throughout the season.

Wolves began the campaign under Vítor Pereira, but the Portuguese coach was dismissed in November after a poor run of results.

He was replaced by Rob Edwards, formerly of Luton Town and Middlesbrough, but the change failed to spark a sustained improvement.

The club endured a miserable start, failing to secure its first league victory until January.

Although they managed notable wins against Aston Villa and Liverpool later in the season, these proved to be rare highlights in an otherwise difficult campaign.

Relegation means Wolves will return to the Championship for the first time since the 2017–18 season.

Interim executive Nathan Shi acknowledged the disappointment, stating that supporters “deserve better” and pledging a clear plan for rebuilding.

In a statement, Shi described the outcome as a “difficult moment” but insisted preparations are already underway to strengthen the squad and restore belief among fans.

He also thanked supporters for their unwavering backing during a challenging season.

Wolves now face a crucial summer as they aim to regroup and mount a swift return to the top tier of English football.