Muhammad Zuhaib stars as UAE edge past Nepal in rain-hit first T20I

UAE's Muhammad Zuhaib (centre) celebrates taking a wicket during their first T20I against Nepal at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on April 20, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

KIRTIPUR: Muhammad Zuhaib Zubair's three-wicket haul propelled United Arab Emirates (UAE) to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Nepal in the rain-hit first T20I here at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Monday.

Opting to bat first, the home side could accumulate 122/8 in their 18.5 overs despite captain Dipendra Singh Airee's cautious knock as rain halted the action.

Airee top-scored for Nepal with 32 not out from 35 deliveries, featuring only two fours, while Kushal Malla (17) and Kushal Bhurtel (16) were the others to contribute in excess of 15 runs.

Zuhaib spearheaded UAE's bowling charge with three wickets for just 29 runs in his four overs, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

His efforts were backed by experienced pacer Junaid Siddique, who bagged two wickets, while Haider Ali and Muhammad Arfan chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The UAE were set a revised target of 78 in 10 overs after a long rain delay, which they chased down for the loss of four wickets and seven balls to spare, courtesy of captain Muhammad Waseem's early blitz.

Waseem top-scored with a blazing 33 off just 15 deliveries, smashing three sixes and as many fours, until falling victim to Sandeep Lamichhane in the pulsating fourth over, during which the star spinner also dismissed his opening partner Adeeb Usmani, who made a seven-ball two.

Lamichhane struck again in his next over, removing Harpeet Singh (two) and brought the total down to 44/3 in 5.4 overs.

But a 27-run partnership between Alishan Sharafu (18) and Akshdeep Nath anchored UAE's run chase and put them within touching distance until the former was dismissed by Malla on the third delivery in the ninth over.

Nath, meanwhile, hit a six a ball later and rounded up a comprehensive victory for the UAE in the series opener. He remained unbeaten with 17 off just eight deliveries with the help of two sixes.

Lamichhane was the standout bowler for the home side as he took three wickets for eight runs in his two overs, while Malla made one scalp.