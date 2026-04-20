Sharmin, Monid lead Bangladesh to narrow victory over Sri Lanka in first ODI

Bangladesh's Ritu Moni (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first Women's ODI against Sri Lanka at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on April 20, 2026. — BCB

RAJSHAHI: Ritu Moni's economical bowling figures of 3/36 in nine overs, followed by Sharmin Akhter's anchoring half-century, helped Bangladesh secure a narrow three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first ODI here at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka could accumulate 205/9 in their 50 overs despite half-centuries from Imesha Dulani and Hansima Karunaratne.

Karunaratne top-scored for Sri Lanka with a cautious 54 off 71 deliveries, featuring six fours, while Dulani made a 77-ball 52, hitting as many boundaries.

Besides them, middle-order batter Kavisha Dilhari and captain Hasini Perera made notable contributions to Sri Lanka's total, scoring 30 and 27, respectively.

Moni spearheaded Bangladesh's disciplined bowling attack with three wickets for just 36 runs in her nine overs, followed by Nahida Akter with two, while Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan and Sobhana Mostary chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Set to chase 206, the home side eventually knocked the winning runs for the loss of seven wickets and nine balls to spare, courtesy of Sharmin's valiant innings.

Sharmin walked out to bat at No.3 with the scoreboard reading 1/1 in 0.5 overs and oversaw Bangladesh's pursuit until the third delivery of the 45th over with an anchoring half-century, which earned her the Player of the Match award.

The right-handed batter walked back after top-scoring with a gutsy 86 off 127 deliveries, studded with 13 boundaries, when Bangladesh needed just seven off 33 deliveries with six wickets in hand.

For her anchoring half-century in the run chase

Although the home side lost three wickets in quick succession following her dismissal, No.9 batter Nahida ensured steering them over the line with an unbeaten three.

Dewmi Vihanga was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, taking three wickets for 43 runs in her 10 overs, followed by Malki Madara with two, while Nimasha Meepage and Inoka Ranaweere could claim one apiece.