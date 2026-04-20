Five-star Nahid helps Bangladesh beat New Zealand in second ODI to level series

Bangladesh's Nahid Rana poses for a picture after taking five-wicket haul in their first ODI against New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on April 20, 2026. — BCB

MIRPUR: Right-arm pacer Nahid Rana's five-wicket haul, followed by half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan Najmul Hossain Shanto, powered Bangladesh to a comprehensive six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second ODI here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham's decision to bat first backfired as the visitors could accumulate 198 before getting bowled out in 48.4 overs.

Left-handed opener Nick Kelly waged a lone battle for the Blackcaps with a valiant half-century, top-scoring with 83 off 102 deliveries, comprising 14 boundaries. Middle-order batter Muhammad Abbas was the next-best run-getter for New Zealand as he made a 34-ball 19.

Nahid spearheaded Bangladesh's bowling attack with sensational figures of 5/32 in his 10 overs, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

He was supported by Shoriful Islam, who bagged two wickets, while Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar and Rishad Hossain chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In turn, the home side made light work of the 199-run target as they chased it down for the loss of four wickets and 87 balls to spare.

Bangladesh, however, got off to a contrasting start to the pursuit as lost Saif Hassan and Sarkar, eight each, inside four overs with just 21 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Shanto joined opener Tanzid in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to anchor the run chase by putting together a monumental 120-run partnership for the third wicket.

The match-defining stand eventually culminated in the 23rd over when Jayden Lennox dismissed Tanzid, who remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with a 58-ball 76, studded with 10 fours and four sixes.

Lennox inflicted another blow to Bangladesh's pursuit in his next over by dismissing experienced Litton Das, who could muster seven off 11 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Shanto was then involved in a brief 13-run partnership with Towhid Hridoy as he got retired hurt soon after amassing his half-century and walked back after scoring 50 off 71 deliveries with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Hridoy then took the reins of Bangladesh's run chase and steered the home side over the line with an unbeaten 30-run knock.

Lennox was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, taking two wickets for 36 runs in his four overs, while Will O'Rourke and Nathan Smith could bag one apiece.

The six-wicket victory helped Bangladesh level the three-match series 1-1, with the decider scheduled to be played in Chattogram on Thursday.