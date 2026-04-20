PCB imposes one-year PSL ban on Dasun Shanaka for contract breach

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka celebrates scoring his half-century during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 20, 2025. — ACC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced imposing a one-year ban on Sri Lanka's T20I captain Dasun Shanaka from participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) over his "unilateral withdrawal" from the ongoing 11th edition.

According to the cricket board, the Sri Lankan all-rounder was found to have breached both player registration terms and the tripartite agreement after a thorough review of the developments involving Shanaka and the Lahore Qalandars.

Although Shanaka, in a formal hearing, expressed profound regret over his withdrawal from the PSL 11, which the PCB asserted was made on grounds not recognised within the existing contractual framework, the cricket board stressed that the severity of the contractual violations mandated regulatory action.

Consequently, the 34-year-old has become ineligible to participate in the next edition of the PSL, scheduled for 2027.

Meanwhile, in a statement released by the PCB, the Sri Lankan all-rounder issued an apology to Pakistani fans and the wider cricket community.

"I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of HBL PSL, and the wider cricket community," Shanaka was quoted as saying by the PCB.

"The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament, and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Lahore Qalandars, I am truly sorry for letting you down."

He further clarified that he had no intention of joining any other franchise league at the time of his withdrawal from the PSL, urging that he has great respect for Pakistani fans and expressing his hope to make his return to the marquee league soon.

"I must clarify that at the time I withdrew from the HBL PSL I had no intention of joining any other tournament. I have the greatest respect for Pakistani Fans and have always enjoyed my time in Pakistan. I hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans."

For the unversed, Shanaka was signed by defending champions Lahore Qalandars for Rs7.5 million in the accelerated round of the inaugural players auction, held in February this year.

But just three days before the commencement of the ongoing PSL 11, the franchise confirmed that the Sri Lankan all-rounder has withdrawn due to personal reasons and was replaced by Australia's Daniel Sams in the squad.