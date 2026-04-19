14 Pakistan-based runners set to feature in Boston Marathon 2026

An undated picture of Pakistan's runner Amjad Ali. — Reporter

KARACHI: More than a dozen runners from Pakistan and the global diaspora will line up on Monday for the 130th edition of the Boston Marathon in Massachusetts, one of the most prestigious and historic races in long-distance running.

A Platinum Label event, Boston is the second stop in the 2026 World Marathon Majors calendar after the Tokyo Marathon, and remains the only major marathon that requires runners to meet strict qualifying standards for entry, making participation itself a significant achievement.

First held in 1897, the race is the world's oldest annual marathon and is traditionally staged on Patriots' Day.

The course stretches from Hopkinton to Boylston Street in Boston, finishing near Copley Square. The route is known for its rolling terrain and iconic challenges, including the Newton Hills and the famed Heartbreak Hill, which often tests runners late in the race.

The 2026 edition features more than 30,000 participants from 137 countries, including over 24,000 athletes who secured entry through qualifying times.

Among the Pakistani contingent, Amjad Ali, a police constable from Karachi, stands out as a symbol of determination and grassroots success. He earned his place in Boston with a notable performance at the Karachi Marathon and now aims to better that mark on one of the sport's biggest stages.

"My best time in Karachi Marathon was 2:40 and I got Boston qualification on the basis of that time, and I aim to beat my personal best in Boston," Amjad said.

He was also the fastest Pakistani runner at the 2024 Istanbul Marathon and has built his preparation largely on the streets of Karachi, supported by fellow runners and colleagues.

"I trained hard on the streets of Karachi and have worked really hard for this Boston Marathon. I've received support from a lot of people, including my colleagues at SVRC, to prepare for this run."

Amjad's journey into endurance running began after a shift from football, eventually training under coach Talib near the Karachi Hockey Club.

"I used to play football and later switched to athletics. I trained under Sir Talib, who trains at a hockey club. I ran and won my first marathon in 2018 by beating the winner of the previous five editions. Since then, I didn't look back," he said.

The Pakistani presence in Boston this year includes 14 runners representing Pakistan and the diaspora, reflecting a steady rise in endurance running within the community despite limited infrastructure at home.

The list includes Dr Salman Khan, Nizar Nayani, Aamer Butt, Hamid Butt, Jamal Khan, Maheen Sheikh, Muhammad Fasih Saleh, Nosherwan Ali, Sherri Anjum, Muhammad Amjad, Bilal Ehsan, Dr Jehanzeb Mughal, Syed Hamza and Shahzada Hussain.

For Karachi-based maxillofacial surgeon and philanthropist Dr Jehanzeb Mughal, Boston appearance marks the completion of his Six Star journey across the World Marathon Majors. His story reflects a transformation that goes beyond sport.

"Completing the Boston Marathon as a Six Star finisher is something I am still processing. Just five years ago, I was 30kg overweight, dealing with a knee problem, and nearing 50 with no running background at all. To go from that point to completing six World Marathon Majors within three years (2023–2026) was never something I imagined, and perhaps one day it will truly sink in," he said.

"My primary focus remains the same as in any marathon, to finish without injury or cramps. However, this race carries a deeper meaning. It represents a promise to myself and a commitment to a larger purpose: using the journey of completing the Six Majors to establish, support and sustain the completely free Oral Cancer Surgery Unit at PEBS Hospital in Karachi, where over 450 surgeries have already been performed free of cost since March 2023," he added.

Out of the 14 Pakistani runners, four are current Six Star finishers, while four will complete their Six Star journey in Boston. Three are Seven Star finishers, and two female runners are also part of the contingent.

Athletes have entered either through qualifying times, charity programmes, or tour allocations, highlighting diverse pathways to the start line of one of the sport's most exclusive races.

List of Pakistani runners in Boston Marathon

Aamer Butt (USA)

Bilal Ehsan (Islamabad)

Dr Jehanzeb Mughal (Karachi)

Dr Salman Khan (USA)

Hamid Butt (Lahore)

Jamal Khan (USA)

Maheen Sheikh (UK)

Muhammad Amjad Ali (Sindh, Pakistan)

Muhammad Fasih Saleh (Norway)

Nizar Nayani (USA)

Nosherwan Ali (Karachi)

Shahzada Hussain (UK)

Sherri Anjum (USA)

Syed Hamza (USA)