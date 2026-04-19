'We couldn't play our best cricket,' says Saud after crushing defeat against Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel plays a shot during their PSL 11 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 19, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel expressed his disappointment over his team's inability to execute plans across the three departments following their crushing 118-run defeat at the hands of leaders Peshawar Zalmi in the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Gladiators captain Saud won the toss and put unbeaten Zalmi into bat – a decision that backfired as the 2017 champions piled up a mammoth total of 255/3 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Babar Azam's unbeaten century.

Babar top-scored for Zalmi with an unbeaten 100 off 52 deliveries, studded with six fours and four sixes. He was adequately supported by Kusal Mendis, who made a blistering 44-ball 83, featuring 10 fours and three sixes.

Although the Gladiators bag an unwanted record of conceding the third-highest total ever in the marquee league, their captain Saud defended the decision to bowl first after winning the toss, claiming his Zalmi counterpart Babar would have taken the same call.

He, however, acknowledged that his team failed to execute their plans and could not play at their full potential in all three departments of the game, which resulted in a crushing defeat.

"I don't think batting first was really an option; even if Babar had won the toss, they likely would have chosen to bowl first as well," said Saud at the post-match presentation.

"But regardless of that, you still have to execute your plans, and we couldn't play our best cricket across all three departments, which is why we ended up with this result," he added.

In turn, the Gladiators could accumulate 137 before getting bowled out in 18.1 overs and thus succumbed to their fifth defeat in the ongoing PSL 11.

Reflecting on his team's overall performance in the eight-team tournament, skipper Saud insisted that teams often have an "off game" but warned the previous edition's runners-up could fall behind if they do not perform consistently.

He, however, highlighted his teammates' strive to uphold consistency before crediting Babar and Mendis for their sublime batting and acknowledged Zalmi as the deserved winners.

"It happens in tournaments like this that sometimes you have an off game, but if you're not consistent, you fall behind quickly, and as players and as a team," Saud stated.

"We are always trying to keep our results consistent, although today credit goes to Babar and also to Kusal Mendis for the way he batted; they deserved to win," he added.

Notably, despite the gruelling victory, the Gladiators managed to hold on to the fourth position in PSL 11 standings as their net run rate remained superior to Hyderabad Kingsmen, defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, who also have six points each.

Meanwhile, Saud termed four teams being tied on six positions as a "good thing" for the Gladiators, as he asserted that it serves as an opportunity for his side to pull off playoffs qualification by winning their remaining two matches.

"The good thing is that four teams are on six points, so there's still an opportunity, but from here on, there's very little margin for error, and for us it's simple," Saud noted.

"We need to win both our remaining matches and hope for some favourable results elsewhere, and when that situation comes, we tend to play even better," he concluded.