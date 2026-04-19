PSL 11 points table after Peshawar Zalmi thrash Quetta Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi's Mohammad Basit (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 19, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi registered a resounding 118-run victory over traditional rivals Quetta Gladiators in the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the leaders piled up a mammoth total of 255/3 in their 20 overs, courtesy of their captain Babar Azam's unbeaten century, top-scoring with 100 not out from just 52 deliveries, studded with six fours and four sixes.

He also shared a monumental 135-run partnership for the second wicket with in-form Kusal Mendis, who made a blistering 83 off 44 deliveries, smashing 10 fours and three sixes.

For the Gladiators, Alzarri Joseph, Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed could pick up a wicket apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 256-run target, the previous edition's runners-up could muster 137 before getting bowled out in 18.1 overs.

Middle-order batter Bevon Jacobs remained the top-scorer for the 2019 champions with a gutsy 34 off 27 deliveries, while Shamyl Hussain (21), Alzarri Joseph, Dinesh Chandimal (19 each, and skipper Saud Shakeel (12) were the others to amass double figures.

Pacers Ali Raza and Mohammad Basit co-led Zalmi's ruthless bowling charge with three wickets each, followed by Aaron Hardie with two, while Sufiyan Muqeem and Michael Bracewell chipped in with one apiece.

The 118-run victory, which marked Zalmi's sixth consecutive and seventh overall triumph in the ongoing PSL 11, consolidated their stay at the top of the standings with 15 points in eight matches, while also ensuring a top-two finish for the 2017 champions, who failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the previous edition.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate Peshawar Zalmi 8 7 0 1 15 2.911 Multan Sultans 7 5 2 0 10 0.529 Islamabad United 7 4 2 1 9 1.481 Quetta Gladiators 8 3 5 0 6 -0.341 Hyderabad Kingsmen 7 3 4 0 6 -0.470 Lahore Qalandars 7 3 4 0 6 -0.634 Karachi Kings 7 3 4 0 6 -1.368 RawalPindiz 7 0 7 0 0 -1.796

Zalmi are followed by Multan Sultans, who have 10 points in seven matches, while three-time champions Islamabad United are third with nine points after as many games.

Gladiators, on the other hand, suffered their fifth defeat in eight matches but remained fourth in the standings with six points due to a superior net run rate than Hyderabad Kingsmen, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, who occupy the next three positions, having three points each in their arsenals.

Meanwhile, debutants RawalPindiz remained at the bottom after losing all seven of their PSL 11 matches thus far and are already out of the playoffs contention.