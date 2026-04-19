PSL 11: Records galore as Babar-led Zalmi post 255-3 against Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam celebrates scoring a century during their PSL 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 19, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi flipped the record books on Sunday as captain Babar Azam's unbeaten century helped them pile up a mammoth total of 255/3 against Quetta Gladiators in the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, currently underway here at the National Bank Stadium.

Put into bat first, the visitors accumulated 255/3 in their 20 overs against the Gladiators, courtesy of a monumental second-wicket partnership between centurion Babar Azam and in-form Kusal Mendis.

Zalmi's 255/3 is now the highest PSL total at Karachi's National Bank Stadium, surpassing the previous best of 246/3, which they registered against home side Kings earlier in the ongoing eight-team tournament.

Furthermore, it was also the highest total by Zalmi, with their previous best being 246/3, which came against the Kings.

Whereas Zalmi's 255/3 was the third-highest total ever recorded in the marquee league, just behind Multan Sultans' 262/3, while 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators' 263/3 against Islamabad United in the previous edition remained at the summit.

Highest totals in PSL history

Quetta Gladiators – 263/3 against Islamabad United in 2025 Multan Sultans – 262/3 against Quetta Gladiators in 2023 Peshawar Zalmi – 255/3 against Quetta Gladiators in 2026 Quetta Gladiators – 253/8 against Multan Sultans in 2023 Islamabad United – 251/5 against Karachi Kings in 2025

Leading the way for the 2017 champions was their captain Babar, who scored an unbeaten century off just 52 deliveries, studded with six fours and four sixes.

Babar's 52-ball century, which was his fastest-ever in the marquee league, helped him equal the record of most PSL centuries, joining Kamran Akmal, Rilee Rossouw and Usman Khan.

The star batter also shared a 135-run partnership for the second wicket with Mendis, which helped him equal India's Virat Kohli's record of being involved in the most century-plus stands in T20s.

Most 100 partnerships in T20 cricket

47 – Virat Kohli (India) 47 – Babar Azam (Pakistan) 46 – Chris Gayle (West Indies) 45 – David Warner (Australia) 40 – Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

Meanwhile, Babar's quickfire century against the Gladiators also helped him close the gap with West Indies' batting great Chris Gayle on the list of most T20 centuries.

Gayle holds the top spot on the elusive list with 22 centurions, followed by Babar, who now has 12 to his name.