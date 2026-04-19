PSL 11: Ton-up Babar, bowlers help Peshawar Zalmi crush Quetta Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi's Aaron Hardie (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 19, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Babar Azam's unbeaten century, followed by a collective bowling effort, led Peshawar Zalmi to a comprehensive 118-run victory over Quetta Gladiators in the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Set to chase a daunting 256-run target, the previous edition's runners-up could accumulate 137 runs before getting bowled out in 18.1 overs.

Middle-order batter Bevon Jacobs waged a lone battle for the Gladiators with a gutsy 34 off 27 deliveries, followed by young opener Shamyl Hussain with 21, while Dinesh Chandimal, Alzarri Joseph, 19 each, and skipper Saud Shakeel (12) were the others to amass double figures.

Mohammad Basit and Ali Raza jointly spearheaded Zalmi's ruthless bowling charge with three wickets each, followed by Aaron Hardie with two, while Sufiyan Muqeem and Michael Bracewell chipped in with one apiece.

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel's decision to field first backfired as the leaders piled up 255/3 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a century-plus partnership for the second wicket between Babar and Mendis.

Zalmi got off to a high-flying start to their innings as Mohammad Haris's blazing 16-run cameo upfront helped them raise 30 runs in just 1.3 overs until Alzarri Joseph gave the Gladiators a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing the opening batter on the subsequent delivery.

Following the setback, in-form Mendis joined skipper Babar in the middle, and the duo batted dominantly to stitch a monumental 135-run partnership for the second wicket, during which they both brought up their respective third half-century of the ongoing PSL 11.

Usman Tariq eventually broke the threatening partnership on the first delivery of the 15th over by dismissing Mendis, who walked back after scoring 83 off 44 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and three sixes.

Babar then shared a brief 24-run partnership for the third wicket with youngster Farhan Yousaf, who contributed with an eight-ball 19, featuring two fours and a six.

The Zalmi captain then joined forces with all-rounder Aaron Hardie and ensured a strong finish with the bat for the leaders as the duo put together an unbeaten 66-run partnership.

Babar, who dominated the stand, brought up his third PSL century on the final delivery of the innings, and thus top-scored for his side with an unbeaten 100 off 52 deliveries, studded with six fours and four sixes.

Hardie, on the other hand, chipped in with a handy 26-run cameo, coming off just 10 deliveries and featured three sixes.

For the Gladiators, Abrar Ahmed, Joseph and Usman could pick up a wicket apiece.