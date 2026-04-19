Hasan echoes Agha's statement of rushing youngsters into national team

This collage of pictures shows Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali (left) and Salman Ali Agha in action during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 19, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Karachi Kings' experienced pacer Hasan Ali on Sunday echoed concerns raised by Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha regarding the rush to promote emerging cricketers to the national team, urging that they should be given opportunities only when they are mature.

Hasan, while addressing the post-match press conference following the Kings' 11-run defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium, insisted that Pakistan often rush emerging talents, whom he described as "unripe fruits".

"We rush young players like unripe fruit. They should be given opportunities only when they are fully mature," Hasan stated.

The pacer also drew parallels with national wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, and emphasised that, similar to the RawalPindiz captain, his sole focus remains solely on cricket.

"Like Rizwan bhai, I know nothing beyond cricket. It is my passion, and I want to make my name through performances," he said.

Hasan also criticised the trend of the emergence of retirement questions as soon as the players' performances dip and instead argued that he remains committed to making his comeback by delivering strong performances, while citing his PSL bowling credentials, as he holds the top spot in the list of wicket-takers in the marquee league.

"Cricket is my passion. After a few poor performances, questions about retirement begin to arise, but I will make a comeback by delivering strong performances. We have to prove and establish ourselves every day, and I strive to learn daily," Hasan said.

"Whenever I get an opportunity, I try to perform, which is why I hold the record for the most wickets in the PSL with 137. I always aim to perform and earn my place back in the team whenever given the chance," he added.

The right-arm pacer also addressed the dip in Karachi Kings' form in the ongoing PSL 11, particularly after the second leg of the eight-team tournament kicked off here, acknowledging the 2020 champions' shortcomings in each of the three departments.

He also dismissed the notion that the Kings' struggles were due to their captain David Warner's unavailability in their previous three matches, insisting every player of the former champions is a match-winner.

"We are not dependent on David Warner alone. This is Karachi Kings’ team, not Warner’s team. Every player in our side is a match-winner," he asserted.