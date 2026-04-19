Sarfaraz Ahmed explains structured approach behind NCA red-ball camp

Pakistan’s newly appointed Test head coach, Sarfaraz Ahmed, speaks to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Digital Media during the red-ball camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on April 19, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan’s newly appointed Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed has outlined the key objectives behind the ongoing 13-day red-ball training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), emphasising skill refinement, tactical awareness and physical conditioning as part of a structured high-performance programme.

Speaking to PCB Digital Media following the commencement of the camp, Sarfaraz said the preparation phase has been carefully designed to prepare players for the demands of modern Test cricket, with a strong focus on match scenarios and overall game understanding.

“Overall, it was a good camp organised by the National Cricket Academy for the available red-ball players. The focus was on skill development, match scenarios, fitness and improving players’ overall understanding of the game," Sarfaraz said.

The former Pakistan captain further explained that the coaching staff has adopted a holistic approach, working closely with players on both performance and professional development.

He highlighted that regular one-to-one sessions were conducted to assess individual performances and address specific areas of improvement.

“We held one-to-one discussions with all the players regarding their performances and worked closely on their skills. The players were also introduced to new fitness protocols, while the medical staff conducted individual sessions and lectures on nutrition, recovery and how to carry themselves professionally going forward,” he added.

The NCA red-ball camp, which began on 8 April, concluded on Saturday evening, featuring 17 players who worked intensively on fitness, skills and match readiness ahead of a busy red-ball season.

Among the participants were four Test cricketers — Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan — who used the camp to fine-tune their preparations.

The camp also served as crucial preparation for Pakistan’s upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

From the 16-member squad announced, five players — Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan — were part of the NCA training camp.

The first Test will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from 8 to 12 May, while the second Test is scheduled for the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 16 to 20 May.

The squad will assemble in Karachi on 27 April for a training camp running until 1 May before departing for Bangladesh on 2 May.

Players involved in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) will join after their respective team commitments, with finalists travelling directly to Bangladesh.

Pakistan Squad for Bangladesh series:

Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.