Moeen Ali opens up after Karachi Kings suffer fourth straight defeat in PSL 11

Karachi Kings' stand-in captain Moeen Ali speaks during the post-match presentation after suffering defeat against Multan Sultans in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on April 19, 2026. — Screengrab/livestream

KARACHI: Karachi Kings' stand-in captain Moeen Ali has admitted his side fell short in key phases of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 clash against Multan Sultans, particularly during the Powerplay and at the death.

Speaking after the match, the English all-rounder highlighted how the early overs proved decisive, with the Sultans building momentum that Karachi were never fully able to contain.

"I’m not happy with how we handled the Powerplay in the first innings. Multan Sultans got around 70 runs in those first six overs, and that’s really where the momentum tilted in their favor. Even on a flat wicket, you can't afford to let the game get away from you that early," Moeen said.

He acknowledged that Karachi did manage to recover briefly through the middle overs, but poor execution in the closing stages with the ball proved costly.

"To our credit, we dragged it back nicely through the middle overs, but then the last couple of overs became quite expensive. While that can happen against a side that plays as well as they do, we simply didn’t execute our plans well enough at the death," he said.

Moeen further reflected on the chase, where Karachi lost wickets at regular intervals and failed to build sustained partnerships.

"Then, during the chase, we kept losing wickets at crucial intervals. We never managed to build the necessary partnerships or sustain the momentum, which meant the target was always drifting further out of reach," he added.

Despite some strong individual performances, the 38-year-old admitted that missed chances in the field and a lack of composure under pressure ultimately made the difference.

"Reeza Hendricks was exceptional today; he’s the type of player who can change the complexion of a game from anywhere. However, we likely gave away 10 to 15 runs too many in the field. When you're chasing a total like that, you need everything to go your way, and failing to consolidate with the bat made it an incredibly difficult task in these conditions," he concluded.

Multan Sultans edged past Karachi Kings by 11 runs at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi to register their fifth win of PSL 11, powered by a strong all-round display.

Batting first, the Sultans posted a commanding 207-7 in their 20 overs. Shan Masood top-scored with 46 off 25 balls, while Josh Philippe made 44 from 23 deliveries.

Awais Zafar added 36, and Mohammad Imran provided late fireworks with a rapid 26 off just eight balls.

For Karachi Kings, Khushdil Shah was the standout bowler with 3-35, while Moeen Ali claimed two wickets. Adam Zampa and Hasan Ali picked up one apiece.

In response, the Kings were bowled out for 196 in 19.4 overs despite late resistance from Abbas Afridi, who scored 34 off 16 balls, and Hasan Ali, who made 23 from 10 deliveries. Reeza Hendricks top-scored with 49.

With the ball, Arafat Minhas led the Sultans’ attack with 3-32, while Peter Siddle took two wickets as Multan sealed a narrow but deserved victory.