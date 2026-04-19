PSL 11 points table shake-up after Multan Sultans down Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans spinner Arafat Minhas (first from right) celebrates after taking a wicket with his teammates during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 19, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Multan Sultans edged past home side Karachi Kings by 11 runs to register their fifth victory in the ongoing 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), thanks to a dominant all-round performance on Sunday at the National Bank Stadium.

According to the updated PSL points table, the Sultans have climbed to second place from third with five wins and two defeats, collecting 10 points and boasting a healthy net run rate of 0.529.

Karachi Kings, meanwhile, who suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, remain in seventh place with three wins, four defeats and six points, carrying a net run rate of -1.368.

At the top of the table, Peshawar Zalmi continue to dominate with six wins and one abandoned match from seven games, accumulating 13 points and an impressive net run rate of 2.404.

Islamabad United sit third with four wins, two defeats and one washed-out match, earning nine points with a net run rate of 1.481.

Updated PSL 11 Points Table:

Teams Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR Peshawar Zalmi 7 6 0 1 13 2.404 Multan Sultans 7 5 2 0 10 0.529 Islamabad United 7 4 2 1 9 1.481 Quetta Gladiators 7 3 4 0 6 0.483 Hyderabad Kingsmen 7 3 4 0 6 -0.470 Lahore Qalandars 7 3 4 0 6 -0.634 Karachi Kings 7 3 4 0 6 -1.368 RawalPindiz 7 0 7 0 0 -1.796

Batting first, Ashton Turner-led Multan Sultans produced an outstanding batting display as their top order powered them to a formidable 207-7 in 20 overs.

Shan Masood top-scored with 46 off 25 balls, striking three fours and three sixes, while wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe played a composed knock of 44 from 23 deliveries, hitting five fours and two sixes.

Opener Awais Zafar contributed 36 off 27 balls, including five boundaries and a six, while Mohammad Imran provided late fireworks with a quickfire 26 off just eight balls, smashing two fours and two sixes.

For Karachi Kings, Khushdil Shah was the standout bowler, returning figures of 3/35 in his four overs. Moeen Ali picked up two wickets, while Adam Zampa and Hasan Ali claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Karachi Kings were bowled out for 196 in 19.4 overs despite late resistance from Abbas Afridi and Hasan Ali.

Abbas played a brisk cameo of 34 from 16 balls, striking three fours and two sixes, while Hasan added 23 off 10 deliveries, including two sixes.

Reeza Hendricks was the top scorer for the Kings with 49 off 32 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes.

With the ball, Arafat Minhas starred for the Sultans, taking 3/32 in three overs. Peter Siddle picked up two wickets, while Mohammad Imran, Ashton Turner and Momin Qamar chipped in with one wicket apiece to seal the victory.