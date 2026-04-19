Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score, PSL 11, PZ vs QG Match 29

This collage of pictures shows Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (left) and Quetta Gladiators' Saud Shakeel. — PCB

KARACHI: The 29th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between leaders Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Historically, both sides have faced each other 27 times, with Zalmi leading with 14 wins, followed by the Gladiators with 12, while one match has ended in no result.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Kusal Mendis, Aaron Hardie, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit and Ali Raza.

Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel (c), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Jahandad Khan, Saqib Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.