Ben Whittaker floors Braian Suarez in first-round Liverpool knockout

An undated picture of British light-heavyweight Ben Whittaker. — Instagram/ benwhittaker

British light-heavyweight Ben Whittaker delivered a stunning first-round knockout victory over Argentina’s Braian Suarez here at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, extending his professional record to 11-0-1 and further strengthening his rise in the division.

The event was originally scheduled to be headlined by Liverpool’s Callum Smith, who withdrew from his light-heavyweight title eliminator against Cuba’s David Morrell.

Whittaker was promoted to top billing for the second time in succession. The late change in the main event contributed to a noticeable number of empty seats on fight night.

Despite the subdued atmosphere, the 28-year-old showcased his trademark flair against Suarez, 34, who had suffered five defeats in 26 bouts.

Whittaker controlled the opening exchanges before unleashing a powerful right hook that sent Suarez to the canvas. He could not beat the referee’s ten-count, ending the contest in the first round.

The emphatic finish marked another statement following stoppage wins over Benjamin Gavazi and Liam Cameron.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has urged caution over Whittaker’s progression, with fans calling for tougher domestic opposition as he edges closer to a potential world title shot in the light-heavyweight division. Speaking afterwards, Whittaker said he had expected a longer fight but adapted to finish early.

Elsewhere, former UFC fighter Molly McCann delighted the home crowd as she was walked to the ring by Liverpool musician Jamie Webster. McCann secured a unanimous points win over Wales’ Ashleigh Johnson, improving her professional boxing record to 4-0.