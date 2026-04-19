Arafat, Masood star as Multan Sultans crush Karachi Kings in PSL 11

Multan Sultans' spinner Arafat Minhas (left) celebrates after dismissing Salman Ali Agha during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 19, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Dominant Multan Sultans edged past home side Karachi Kings by 11 runs to secure their fifth win in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here on Sunday at the National Bank Stadium.

Chasing 208, Kings were bowled out for 196 in 19.4 overs as Sultans produced an exceptional bowling display to defend the target.

The team got off to a solid start with openers Saad Baig and Jason Roy setting the tone, as runs flowed freely in the early stages of the game.

However, Arafat Minhas provided the breakthrough for Multan as he claimed his first wicket and ended the 29-run opening stand, with Roy dismissed after scoring 16 off nine deliveries, including two fours and a six.

Arafat struck again in the fifth over as Salman Ali Agha's poor run with the bat continued after being dismissed for two off five deliveries, leaving the team at 41-2 in 4.1 overs.

Karachi Kings were three wickets down inside the powerplay as Peter Siddle picked up his first wicket by dismissing opener Saad Baig after contributing 21 off 15 deliveries, including four boundaries.

Reeza Hendricks and skipper Moeen Ali joined hands and stabilised the innings, putting together a 50-run stand which also helped the team’s total cross the 100-run mark.

Hendricks was nearing yet another PSL half-century but fell short as he was dismissed by Mohammad Imran, which also ended the 67-run stand after contributing 49 runs off 32 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes.

On the first delivery of the 15th over, Karachi lost their fifth wicket as Ashton Turner struck and removed Moeen Ali, who scored 27 off 23 deliveries after hitting two sixes, leaving the team at 129-5.

Abbas Afridi fought hard for his side, scoring runs through boundaries to ease the pressure, which also helped the team’s total sail past the 150-run mark.

Another Sultans spinner joined the attack as Momin Qamar picked up his first wicket of the match and dismissed Khushdil Shah cheaply for four off six deliveries.

Arafat was in top form with the ball as he picked up his third wicket of the match and got rid of Shahid Aziz for a first-ball duck, leaving the team at 160-7 in 16.4 overs.

Hasan Ali and Abbas were not backing down without a fight as they aimed to turn the result around, with runs coming in quick flow, inching closer towards the target with 23 runs required in two overs.

However, Peter Siddle gave Sultans a much-needed breakthrough as Abbas Afridi gave away his wicket after playing a fiery 16-ball 34, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Kings dealt with another setback in the final stages of the game as Adam Zampa was the ninth batter to be dismissed courtesy of a run-out, while Kings' innings were wrapped up with Hasan Ali being run out after scoring 23 off 10 deliveries.

Batting first, Sultans posted 207-7 in their allotted 20 overs.

The team got off to a poor start as Khushdil Shah struck early for Karachi Kings, taking a big wicket on the third delivery of the second over by dismissing Steve Smith for a duck.

Awais Zafar and Josh Philippe then joined hands and started building the innings, finding runs steadily and taking the team past the 50-run mark. The pair added a strong 50-run stand for the second wicket, maintaining momentum and targeting a solid total.

However, Khushdil struck again, claiming his second wicket to break the 66-run partnership by removing Philippe, who played a brilliant knock of 44 off 23 deliveries, hitting five fours and two sixes. The side was left at 77-2 in 7.2 overs.

Shan Masood then came to the crease and supported Awais Zafar as the duo continued adding valuable runs, guiding the team past the 100-run mark.

Khushdil Shah remained in superb form, striking for the third time in his spell by dismissing Awais Zafar, who made 36 off 27 balls with five fours and a six.

In the very next over, Karachi Kings gained further control as Moeen Ali joined the attack and removed Shan Masood, who scored a vital 46 off 25 deliveries, including three fours and three sixes, leaving the side at 135-4 in 13.2 overs.

Arafat Minhas and skipper Ashton Turner kept the scoreboard ticking which helped the total sail past the 150-run mark but Moeen had the upper hand again as he picked up his second wicket by dismissing Turner for a run-a-ball 11.

Pacer Hasan Ali picked up his first wicket as Sultans slipped to six down, with Arafat Minhas dismissed after scoring 17 off 12 deliveries, including two fours.

In the 19th over, Adam Zampa struck, removing Mohammad Nawaz for a run-a-ball 12 after he hit one six, leaving the team at 174-7 in 18.2 overs.

Mohammad Imran then came in and piled up runs in the final over, smashing boundaries and two sixes to take the team past the 200-run mark.

He finished unbeaten on 26 off eight deliveries, featuring two fours and two sixes, while Mohammad Wasim also remained not out on seven.

Khushdil Shah was the standout bowler for the Kings, returning figures of 3/35 in his four overs. Moeen Ali claimed two wickets, while Adam Zampa and Hasan Ali contributed with one wicket each.