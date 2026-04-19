LeBron James masterclass guides Los Angeles Lakers past Houston Rockets in playoff opener

An undated picture of Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James. — Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers opened their first-round playoff series with a commanding 107-98 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, led by a historic all-around performance from LeBron James.

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined in street clothes, James took control early, delivering eight assists in the first quarter, the highest number he has ever recorded in a single playoff quarter across his record 293 postseason appearances.

His playmaking set the tone for a blistering start, as the Lakers shot 78.9% from the field in the opening period and built a 33-29 lead.

James finished the contest with 19 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds and two steals, blending distribution with decisive scoring when needed.

He added nine points in the final quarter, helping the Lakers seal the win with efficiency and composure.

Head coach JJ Redick praised the veteran’s leadership, highlighting his ability to set the offensive rhythm while contributing strongly on defence.

He described James’ performance as a complete display of playoff intensity and responsibility.

A major beneficiary of James’ creativity was Luke Kennard, who produced a playoff career-high 27 points, shooting 9-of-13 from the field and a perfect 5-of-5 from three-point range.

Deandre Ayton also impressed with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura added strong all-around contributions as all five Lakers starters reached double figures.

It is pertinent to mention that the absence of Kevin Durant, who was ruled out late with knee soreness, Houston struggled to find rhythm, shooting just 37.6% from the field.