Tottenham Hotspur can win last five Premier League games, says Roberto de Zerbi

An undated picture of Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto de Zerbi. — Reuters

Roberto de Zerbi has insisted Tottenham Hotspur can still win all five of their remaining Premier League fixtures to move clear of relegation danger, despite a late setback against Brighton & Hove Albion.

He also warned that any players who fail to maintain the right attitude will be asked to leave the training ground on Monday.

Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw at home after conceding a 95th-minute equaliser, leaving them without a league victory in 2026 and still inside the relegation zone.

Pedro Porro had given the hosts the lead before Kaoru Mitoma struck in first-half stoppage time.

Xavi Simons restored Spurs’ advantage with a superb curling effort which went in off the post, but Georginio Rutter’s late finish ensured Brighton left with a point.

The 46-year-old manager said the performance showed enough quality and spirit to believe Spurs can still win their final five matches, suggesting they are capable of beating Wolves, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Chelsea and Everton.

He urged his squad to remain positive, insisting they must focus on the next game and arrive at training with the right mentality.

De Zerbi added that he would not tolerate negativity, saying unhappy players or staff would not be welcome at the training ground.

He stressed his belief in the squad’s ability to escape danger and end their winless run, but admitted results must improve quickly as the club faces a critical run-in.

He will oversee preparations ahead of next weekend’s crucial trip to the Wolves fixture.