Blessing Muzarabani responds to two-year PSL ban after IPL switch

Zimbabwe player Blessing Muzarabani is seen during a practice session of the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens cricket ground in Kolkata, India, on March 18, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Blessing Muzarabani has responded after receiving a two-year ban from taking part in the next two editions of the Pakistan Super League after withdrawing from the 11th season to play in the Indian Premier League.

The Zimbabwe fast bowler was originally set to represent Islamabad United but later pulled out and chose to join Kolkata Knight Riders in a replacement deal. He was brought in after Mustafizur Rahman left his spot in the squad.

KKR have played six matches in the ongoing tournament so far, with the 29-year-old benched for four of them and featuring in just two matches.

In a statement shared on his behalf, Muzarabani’s representatives commented on the situation and also addressed reactions on social media.

The statement said they had stayed quiet for several weeks to avoid increasing tensions with the Pakistan Cricket Board and PSL organisers.

However, they decided to respond after what they called “excessive and unacceptable” criticism of the player.

According to the statement, talks between Muzarabani and Islamabad United began on 13 February 2026, with an agreement in principle that depended on a No Objection Certificate from Zimbabwe Cricket.

It added that no formal contract was provided by the franchise or league authorities.

By 27 February, with no contract finalised, Muzarabani accepted an offer from Kolkata Knight Riders. His representatives stated that he was not officially drafted or contracted, adding that “a player cannot breach an agreement that was never formalised.”

The statement also described the two-year ban as “excessive and inconsistent” compared to previous cases, and requested the PSL to review its decision while pointing to what it termed an administrative issue.