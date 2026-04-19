Manchester United edge past Chelsea in Premier League clash

Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee celebrates with Ayden Heaven after the match against Chelsea in Premier League on April 18, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United secured a narrow but crucial 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea here at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, strengthening their push for Champions League qualification next season.

The decisive moment arrived just before half-time when Matheus Cunha converted a precise cross from Bruno Fernandes, finishing clinically with United’s only shot on target in the 43rd minute.

Despite limited attacking output, the visitors demonstrated resilience throughout.

Interim manager Michael Carrick praised his side’s discipline and adaptability, particularly highlighting the performance of his makeshift central defensive pairing of 19-year-old Ayden Heaven and Noussair Mazraoui.

“With suspensions and injuries, we had to adjust. There is plenty to be proud of in the way we defended,” he said. “The players stepped up in their moments.”

Chelsea dominated large spells of the contest, registering 21 attempts on goal and striking the woodwork three times through Estevao, Liam Delap and Wesley Fofana.

However, their inability to convert chances proved costly, extending their poor run to four consecutive league defeats without scoring.

The hosts controlled nearly 60 per cent of possession and frequently penetrated United’s defensive third, yet were repeatedly denied by a compact back line.

Manager Liam Rosenior expressed frustration, insisting his team had been dominant from start to finish but lacked cutting edge in front of goal. He urged his players to respond quickly ahead of a vital fixture against Brighton.

United’s victory lifts them to 58 points, ahead of Aston Villa on 55 and Liverpool on 52, although both rivals still have games in hand.

Bruno Fernandes, named Player of the Match, stressed the importance of maintaining momentum as the season reaches its decisive stage.