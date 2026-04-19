Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Multan Sultans in PSL 11

Karachi Kings captain Moeen Ali (first from right) flips the coin while Multan Sultans’ Ashton Turner (centre) stands during the toss ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 19, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Home side Karachi Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the 28th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League PSL 11 here on Sunday at the National Bank Stadium.

Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Saad Baig (wk), Jason Roy, Reeza Hendricks, Salman Ali Agha, Moeen Ali (c), Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shahid Aziz, Hassan Ali, Adam Zampa and Mir Hamza.

Multan Sultans: Muhammad Awais Zafar, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Muhammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Imran, Peter Siddle, Muhammad Waseem Jnr, Momin Qamar

Head to head

Historically, both sides have faced each other 17 times in PSL history, with the Kings leading 8-7, while two matches ended in no result.

Matches played: 17

Karachi Kings won: 8

Multan Sultans won: 7

No Result: 2

Form Guide

Karachi Kings will aim to secure two crucial points to move up to fourth place in the PSL 11 points table and also break their three match losing streak as they currently sit seventh just above eliminated RawalPindiz.

Meanwhile Multan Sultans will look to maintain their strong momentum as a win worth two points would confirm their position in second place above Islamabad.

Karachi Kings: L, L, L, W, W (most recent first)

Multan Sultans: L, W, W, L, W