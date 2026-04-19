Real Sociedad lift Copa del Rey after penalty shootout thriller

Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Copa del Rey against Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey on April 18, 2026. — Reuters

Real Sociedad claimed the Copa del Rey after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid following a 2-2 draw after extra time in Seville on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Unai Marrero emerged as the decisive figure, saving two penalties in the shootout to secure Sociedad’s fourth Copa del Rey triumph.

The Basque side last lifted the trophy in 2021, when the delayed 2020 final was staged behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, their supporters were present in full voice to witness another memorable success.

Sociedad made a blistering start, taking the lead after just 14 seconds when Ander Barrenetxea headed home from a Goncalo Guedes cross.

Atletico Madrid responded quickly, with Ademola Lookman finishing neatly after combining with Antoine Griezmann to equalise in the 19th minute.

Mikel Oyarzabal restored Sociedad’s advantage from the penalty spot just before half-time after Guedes was fouled.

Atletico, managed by Diego Simeone, refused to give in and levelled late on through Julian Alvarez, who struck a superb effort into the top corner to force extra time.

Both sides had chances in the additional period, with Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso producing key saves, including a double stop to deny Luka Sucic and Orri Oskarsson.

With no further goals, the final went to penalties. Marrero saved Atletico’s first two attempts from Alexander Sorloth and Alvarez, giving Sociedad a crucial advantage.

Although Musso kept out Oskarsson’s effort, Pablo Marin held his nerve to convert the decisive kick and seal the trophy.

Atletico captain Koke expressed disappointment but vowed to refocus on their Champions League ambitions, while Sociedad celebrated a famous and hard-fought victory.