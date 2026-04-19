Zhao Xintong opens title defence with win over Liam Highfield at Crucible

An undated picture of China’s defending world champion Zhao Xintong. — WST

China’s defending world champion, Zhao Xintong, began his title defence with a hard-fought 10–7 victory over England’s Liam Highfield on an emotional opening day at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Zhao held a narrow 5–4 advantage after the opening session, before producing a composed display in the second to win five of the next eight frames and secure his place in the last 16.

The 27-year-old, who made history last year as the first Chinese player to win the World Championship, admitted he felt the weight of expectation.

"It was very difficult for me and there's a lot of pressure, but it's good for me and this is a big moment in this season," said Zhao.

"I just tried to control myself but I didn't do it very well and hopefully in the next round I can do a lot better."

Highfield, currently ranked 92 in the world, praised his opponent’s quality while reflecting on his own missed opportunities.

“He played brilliantly early in the second session and that shifted the momentum,” he said. “At this level, if you let him off, he will punish you.”

The day began with a poignant tribute to former player and commentator John Virgo, who passed away in February at the age of 79. Players and fans observed a minute’s applause in his honour.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen trails China’s Zhang Anda 5–3, while three-time champion Mark Williams leads Poland’s Antoni Kowalski 6–3 in their opening encounter.