Racing driver Juha Miettinen dies in Nurburgring qualifying crash

An undated picture of Racing driver Juha Miettinen. — nstagram/ 991rsr

Racing driver Juha Miettinen has died following a serious multi-car crash during qualifying for the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) in Germany on Saturday.

The incident involved seven cars and prompted an immediate red flag as race control halted proceedings. An hour later, organisers confirmed the session would not resume after the full extent of the collision became clear.

In an official statement, organisers said the race was stopped to allow emergency teams to carry out extensive rescue and recovery operations.

"Following the collision between several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations," the race organiser said in a statement.

"Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the emergency medics were unable to save the driver involved after he had been extracted from the vehicle. The driver died at the medical centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful."

Despite their swift response, medical personnel were unable to save Miettinen after he was extracted from his vehicle.

He was taken to the circuit’s medical centre, where he later died despite prolonged resuscitation efforts.

Six other drivers involved in the crash were transported to the hospital for precautionary checks.

Officials confirmed that none of the injuries sustained by the other competitors was life-threatening.

The qualifying session had attracted increased attention due to the participation of Formula One star Max Verstappen, who is set to compete in the upcoming 24-hour endurance race at the Nürburgring next month.

Verstappen expressed his shock and sadness on social media, offering condolences to Miettinen’s family and loved ones. He also reflected on the inherent dangers of motorsport, despite its widespread appeal.

A minute’s silence will be observed before Sunday’s race in tribute to Miettinen.