‘I didn’t deserve a place’: Rizwan opens up on form struggles after PSL 11 exit

RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan speaks during the post-match press conference after his team registered their seventh straight defeat in the Pakistan Super League 11 against Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 18, 2026. - PSL

KARACHI: RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan delivered an honest and introspective assessment of his recent performances following his side’s disappointing exit from Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 after a seventh consecutive defeat, admitting he had even questioned his place in the national team.

Reflecting on his stint in the Big Bash League, Rizwan revealed that he had openly acknowledged his struggles at the time and did not shy away from self-criticism.

“When I was playing in the Big Bash League, after I got selected, I clearly said there that based on this performance, I don’t deserve a place in the Pakistan team. I was the same person sitting in front of you, and you people were the ones who said I couldn’t hit sixes, if you remember," Rizwan said.

The right-handed batter further shared details of a candid conversation with teammate Haris Rauf, highlighting that his honesty about his form extended beyond public statements.

"Even now, I’m being honest — Haris Rauf is sitting right behind, and if we had that conversation, he is a witness. When we were having dinner there, I told Haris that with my current performance in the Big Bash League, I don’t deserve a place in the Pakistan team. The words he said to me at that time, I can’t repeat — but he knows," he stated.

Emphasising accountability, he admitted his shortcomings but maintained that he remains determined to fight through the difficult phase rather than step away from the game.

"I want to say this: we are all human. I admitted from the beginning that I made mistakes and my performance hasn’t been up to the mark. But that doesn’t mean I’ll lose courage, sit down in front of you defeated, or quit cricket. If I have the strength, I will continue. If not, I have even gone to the Pakistan captain before and said that my performance isn’t good and that my juniors should be given a chance," he said.

Addressing criticism over his recent form, the right-handed batter reiterated his commitment to accountability and his willingness to face tough questions from the media.

"I’ve said this many times — even when Sarfaraz Ahmed was with the team. And I will still say it again. I’m not afraid of questions, and I’m not afraid of the media. If something is not right in me, then it isn’t. And if you think I should retire at this age, I will," Rizwan stated.

He also reflected on his deep passion for cricket, underlining that the sport remains his sole focus despite the ongoing challenges.

Admitting his recent failures, Rizwan vowed to return stronger through greater effort and determination.

"For me, cricket is passion — it comes first. Whether it’s T20Is, Tests, or ODIs, I love cricket. I play because I don’t know anything else in life. I have no business, and I don’t play any other sport," he said.

"Yes, I’ve failed right now. I’m sitting here in front of you without performance. Maybe I didn’t work hard enough. Perhaps I’ll come back stronger with more effort and face you again. But right now, my hard work wasn’t enough — and that’s why you see these results,” he concluded.