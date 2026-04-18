PSL 11 points table after Lahore Qalandars crush RawalPindiz

Lahore Qalandars players celebrate during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against RawalPindiz at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 18, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars registered their third victory in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 on Saturday, defeating RawalPindiz by 32 runs at the National Bank Stadium.

Following the result, the updated PSL 11 points table shows Qalandars moving one place above Karachi Kings.

They now have three wins and four defeats from seven matches, collecting six points with a net run rate of -0.634. RawalPindiz, meanwhile, remain bottom of the table with seven consecutive defeats, zero points, and a net run rate of -1.796.

At the top, Peshawar Zalmi continue to dominate the standings with six wins and one abandoned match from seven games, accumulating 13 points and a net run rate of 2.404.

Islamabad United sit second with four wins, two defeats and one washed-out match, earning nine points with a net run rate of 1.481.

Updated PSL 11 points table:

Teams Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR Peshawar Zalmi 7 6 0 1 13 2.404 Islamabad United 7 4 2 1 9 1.481 Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 8 0.527 Quetta Gladiators 7 3 4 0 6 0.483 Hyderabad Kingsmen 7 3 4 0 6 -0.470 Lahore Qalandars 7 3 4 0 6 -0.634 Karachi Kings 6 3 3 0 6 -1.501 RawalPindiz 7 0 7 0 0 -1.796

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Shaheen Afridi’s decision paid off as Lahore Qalandars staged a strong comeback, posting a commanding 210-4 in their 20 overs.

The innings was built around half-centuries from openers Mohammad Farooq and Fakhar Zaman.

Zaman was the top scorer with 84 off 54 deliveries, striking 11 fours and one six. Youngster Farooq played a fluent knock of 63 from 41 balls, hitting five fours and five sixes.

Abdullah Shafique also contributed 26 off 18 deliveries, including one four and two sixes.

With the ball, Razaullah and Mohammad Amir led the attack effectively, claiming two wickets each to restrict the opposition.

In reply, RawalPindiz were restricted to 178-9 in their 20 overs, suffering their seventh consecutive defeat of the tournament and were officially knocked out of the competition.

Yasir Khan top-scored with a brisk 58 off 29 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes, while Saad Masood added a quickfire 54 from 26 balls, featuring nine fours and one six.

Haris Rauf led the bowling attack for Lahore, taking three wickets for 43 runs in his four overs. Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir claimed two wickets each, while Daniel Sams and Sikandar Raza picked up one wicket apiece.