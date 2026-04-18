Sam Billings breaks silence on misleading social media claims

RawalPindiz wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings speaks during a recent exclusive chat with PCB Digital on April 10, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: England’s wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings, who is currently representing RawalPindiz in the ongoing 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 11), has reacted strongly to a misleading statement that is being misquoted on social media.

A random tweet went viral on social media which claimed that England’s Billings has revealed in a press conference that playing in the PSL has affected his mental health.

The tweet also claimed that his team’s captain Mohammad Rizwan and other players start offering Namaz right in the dressing room.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the misleading attribution of comments circulating on social media, the middle-order batter moved quickly to set the record straight and dismiss any suggestion that he had engaged in such interactions or media commitments.

“Absolute rubbish. I haven't done any media duties,” Billings stated.

Absolute rubbish. I haven’t done any media duties — Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 17, 2026

Later, the Twitter account that had initially misquoted the Rawalpindiz batter issued a public clarification and apology after facing backlash for spreading incorrect information.

“Okay sir! Sorry I trusted an unreliable source and posted! Apologies from my side,” he wrote.

Billings has displayed exceptional performance for his side in the 11th edition of the tournament as he has scored 166 runs in six games at a strike-rate of 148.21, which also includes two fifties.

Talking about RawalPindiz’s performance in PSL 11, the team is yet to register a win in the tournament after suffering six straight defeats and are on the verge of elimination with zero points in hand and a net run-rate of -1.821.

The team are all set to play their seventh match in the tournament against the defending champions Lahore Qalandars on Saturday at the National Bank Stadium.