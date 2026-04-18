Lahore Qalandars win toss, elect to bat first against RawalPindiz in PSL 11

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi (first from right) flips the coin while RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan looks on during the toss ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 18, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to bat first against RawalPindiz in the 27th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 on Saturday at the National Bank Stadium.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Farooq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseebullah (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Usama Mir and Haris Rauf.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Colin McConchie, Razaullah Khan, Asif Afridi and Mohammad Amir.

Head-to-head

This marks the first time both teams have faced each other in PSL history, making it a fresh and intriguing matchup for fans and analysts alike.

Form Guide

Both Qalandars and Pindiz are in need of crucial victories to lift their morale and confidence as they sit at the bottom of the points table.

The three-time champions, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, are placed seventh with two wins in six matches and are currently on a run of three consecutive defeats, as they look to regain momentum and secure a victory to move above Karachi Kings on the points table.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan-led RawalPindiz are on the verge of elimination after failing to register a win in the tournament, suffering six straight defeats, and will be hoping for a miracle to secure their first victory in the competition.

Lahore Qalandars: L, L, L, W, L (most recent first)

RawalPindiz: L, L, L, L, L