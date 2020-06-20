Shoaib Malik to join Pakistan team late for England series

Shoaib Malik. Photo: File

Shoaib Malik will join the Pakistan team in England on July 24 after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowed the veteran all-rounder to spend time with his family whom he has not seen for nearly five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Malik’s wife, Sania Mirza, and one-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, have been in India, while he has been in Sialkot since the imposition of international travel ban due to the pandemic.

“Unlike the rest of us, Shoaib Malik has not seen his immediate family for nearly five months due to his commitments and the subsequent international travel bans following the COVID-19 pandemic. As travel restrictions are now slowly easing out and there is an opportunity for a family reunion, it is appropriate that at a human level we show compassion as part of our duty of care and respect Shoaib’s request,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

“We have spoken with the England and Wales Cricket Board who understand the situation and have agreed to make an exception by helping Shoaib enter the country on July 24. Of course, Shoaib will follow the UK government’s policies on visitors entering the country before integrating with the side,” he added.

The team will depart on June 28 June for Manchester, before driving to Derbyshire for their 14-day quarantine period during which they will be allowed to train and practice.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three tests and as many T20 Internationals in August-September in a bio-secure environment in England following the COVID-19 pandemic.

