Coventry City seal Premier League return after 25 years

Coventry City players celebrate with champagne after winning promotion to the Premier League against Blackburn Rovers in Championship on April 17, 2026. — Reuters

Coventry City ended a 25-year absence from the top flight on Friday, sealing promotion to the Premier League after a dramatic 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers here at Ewood Park.

Needing just a point to confirm automatic promotion, Frank Lampard’s side were made to work hard. They fell behind early in the second half when Ryoya Morishita scored via a deflection in the 54th minute.

However, defender Bobby Thomas rescued the visitors with a crucial headed equaliser six minutes from time, converting a free-kick delivered by Victor Torp.

Having led the Championship for much of the campaign, Coventry confirmed their return to elite football with three matches remaining.

Lampard described the achievement as “incredible”, praising his players for holding their nerve in a tense encounter.

“It was an incredible moment. This is what it’s about,” a tearful Lampard said in an emotional post-match interview.

“Coming here and getting a point at this stage isn’t easy. We had to see it out, and we didn’t know whether to attack again.

“Doing this after 25 years? Wow! Wow!”

The Sky Blues’ journey back has been remarkable. After relegation in 2001, the club endured years of decline, including a spell in League Two and a period of ground-sharing due to stadium disputes.

Their revival began under Mark Robins, before Lampard took charge and guided them to promotion.

Key contributions from players such as Haji Wright, Ellis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante helped sustain their title push.

Coventry now turn their focus to securing the Championship crown, with second-placed Ipswich Town trailing significantly.