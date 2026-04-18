PSL 11: Islamabad United announce Dipendra Singh Airee's replacement

An undated picture of Nepal cricket team batter Dipendra Singh Airee representing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11. — Instagram/islamabadunitedpsl

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United on Saturday confirmed the replacement of Nepal international Dipendra Singh Airee for the ongoing PSL 11 season.

The announcement was made via the franchise’s official Instagram account, revealing that Sri Lankan batter Pavan Rathnayake has been drafted in as Airee’s replacement for the remainder of the tournament.

Airee is set to miss the remaining matches due to national duty commitments.

The Nepali middle-order batter was picked by the three-time champions during the historic players’ auction on February 11 for PKR 6 million.

However, due to his limited availability in the tournament, he will receive 70% of his contract value, amounting to PKR 4.2 million.

The remaining 30%, worth PKR 1.8 million, will now be allocated to Rathnayake, who is set to make his PSL debut. The Sri Lankan batter brings limited franchise experience, having featured in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The 23-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in 12 T20 internationals, scoring 266 runs at an impressive strike rate of 146.96, including two half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United have also finalised their squad salary structure and updated player statuses, revealing a heavily invested squad built around a near-exhausted budget for the season.

The franchise has a total purse of PKR 505 million, of which PKR 494.75 million has already been utilised, leaving just PKR 17.25 million remaining.

The figures highlight that the franchise has committed the vast majority of its financial resources in assembling a competitive squad for PSL 11.

The salary chart is led by Faheem Ashraf, who is the highest-paid player with PKR 85 million. He is followed by Shadab Khan and Mark Chapman, both valued at PKR 70 million, while Devon Conway also features prominently with a contract worth PKR 63 million.

Currently, Shadab Khan’s side sit second on the PSL 11 points table with four wins and two defeats from seven matches, including one abandoned game. They have nine points and a net run rate of 1.481.

Updated Islamabad United squad for PSL 11:

Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Pavan Rathnayake, Mohammad Faiq, Mohsin Riaz, Chris Green and Mohammad Salman Mirza.