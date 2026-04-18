Carlos Ulberg undergoes ACL surgery after gritty title win

An undated picture of UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg. — Instagram/ carlosulberg

UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg has undergone surgery on his right knee after suffering a torn ACL during his title victory over Jirí Prochazka at UFC 327 in Miami last weekend.

The New Zealander, who improved his professional record to 14-1, sustained the serious injury in the opening round of the 205-pound championship bout.

Despite clearly compromising his movement and stability, Ulberg showed remarkable resilience and went on to secure a knockout win over Prochazka with a decisive left hook.

Following the contest, Ulberg travelled to Las Vegas, where he successfully underwent surgery earlier this week.

His manager, Ash Belcastro, later confirmed that scans had revealed a complete ACL tear in the champion’s right leg.

Ulberg also shared updates from his recovery process on social media, signalling the beginning of a lengthy rehabilitation period.

The UFC has yet to announce how the light heavyweight title situation will be managed during Ulberg’s absence.

The division has experienced ongoing instability in recent years, with multiple champions vacating or being forced to relinquish the belt due to injury or transitions in weight class.

It is pertinent to mention that Jirí Prochazka and Jamahal Hill both previously vacated the title due to injuries in 2022 and 2023, while Alex Pereira moved up to heavyweight earlier this year.

Prochazka, who suffered the defeat, suggested after the fight that he felt sympathy for Ulberg given the injury’s impact on the bout. He has since called for an immediate rematch once the champion is fit.