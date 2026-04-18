Alycia Baumgardner retains titles with unanimous decision win

An undated picture of Unified junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner. — Reuters

Unified junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner successfully defended her WBA, WBO and IBF titles with a unanimous decision victory over Bo Mi Re Shin on Friday night, controlling much of the contest across twelve hard-fought rounds.

Judges scored the bout 98-92, 98-92 and 99-91, reflecting Baumgardner’s dominance despite brief spells of pressure from Shin.

The champion relied on sharp jabs, body work and accurate uppercuts to keep her opponent at range, particularly in the early and middle rounds.

In the co-main event, Lani Daniels produced a ninth-round stoppage of Shadasia Green to claim the IBF and WBO super middleweight titles.

The fight was halted after sustained right hands, with Green briefly leaving the ring on a stretcher before being taken to the hospital, where she was reported to be awake and talking.

Baumgardner, who improved her professional record to 18-1 with seven knockouts and one no-contest, also hinted at a potential future showdown with Katie Taylor, stating she would consider reverting to shorter two-minute rounds to secure the bout with the Irish star.

The night was overshadowed by concern following Green’s injury, though MVP officials confirmed she was conscious in the hospital.

Baumgardner described her performance as controlled and consistent, emphasising timing and composure as key to her victory in a high-level unification bout.

She also called out Katie Taylor in the post-fight interview, signalling interest in one of boxing’s most anticipated potential clashes.

Negotiations are expected to continue in the coming weeks, promoters have indicated further.