Pakistan-Argentina in preliminary talks over Football friendly match

A graphic image showing the flags of Argentina and Pakistan. - File

KARACHI: Pakistan and Argentina have initiated preliminary discussions regarding a potential international friendly between their national football teams, as part of broader efforts to enhance cooperation in football development, sources revealed.

According to individuals familiar with the matter, the Pakistan Football Federation and the Argentine Football Association have engaged in early talks covering multiple areas, including a proposed friendly match and a wider technical collaboration framework aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s football structure.

The discussions took place during a virtual meeting between officials from both federations, where key areas of cooperation were explored.

These included coaching development, technical training programmes, and the possibility of Argentine coaches visiting Pakistan under a structured initiative.

Sources indicated that, if finalised, the proposed friendly match would likely be scheduled after the FIFA World Cup. Both sides have agreed to continue evaluating logistical and technical aspects before making any formal announcement.

Under the leadership of PFF President Mohsen Gillani, Pakistan has been actively seeking to expand its international football exposure.

A high-profile fixture of this nature is seen as a significant opportunity to bridge the gap with higher-ranked football nations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s embassy in Argentina confirmed that it facilitated a productive meeting between the two federations following the launch of “AFA Pakistan”.

Both parties expressed a shared interest in establishing a structured, long-term partnership to support football development in Pakistan.

The meeting, chaired by Ambassador Hassan Afzal Khan, was attended by PFF President Syed Mohsin Gillani and his delegation, along with AFA Marketing Director Francisco Lemmi.

The discussions focused on fostering meaningful engagement with Pakistan’s football ecosystem.

Ambassador Hassan highlighted the importance of the initiative, noting that it presents a valuable opportunity to strengthen collaboration and contribute to the growth of football in Pakistan.

The PFF president welcomed AFA’s outreach and emphasised the need for a sustainable and structured partnership aimed at long-term cooperation and mutual benefit.

Officials stressed that discussions remain at an early stage, with further coordination required before any agreement on a friendly match or formal development programme is finalised.