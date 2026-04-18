Lahore Qalandars vs RawalPindiz Live Score, PSL 11, LQ vs QG Match 27

The collage of photos features Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and Rawalpindi’s Mohammad Rizwan. – PSL

KARACHI: The 27th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and tournament debutants RawalPindiz at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

This marks the first time both teams have faced each other in PSL history.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Farooq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseebullah (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Usama Mir and Haris Rauf.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Colin McConchie, Razaullah Khan, Asif Afridi and Mohammad Amir.