New head coach named as PCB confirms team management for Bangladesh Tests

Sarfaraz Ahmed of Pakistan takes the ball during day one of the Men's First Test match against Australia at Optus Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Perth, Australia. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially appointed Sarfaraz Ahmed as head coach for Pakistan’s upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, scheduled to take place from 8 to 20 May.

The series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27, will commence with the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from 8 to 12 May.

The second Test will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 16 to 20 May.

Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan to two major ICC titles — the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2006 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 — recently guided Pakistan Under-19 to victory in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup as mentor and manager.

He also served in a similar role with Pakistan Shaheens during their series against England Lions earlier this year.

Former Test cricketers Asad Shafiq and Umar Gul have been appointed as batting and bowling coaches, respectively.

Asad represented Pakistan in 147 international matches — including 77 Tests, 60 ODIs and 10 T20Is — scoring 6,188 runs with 12 centuries and 36 half-centuries.

Umar, a right-arm fast bowler, featured in 237 internationals — 47 Tests, 130 ODIs and 60 T20Is — claiming 427 wickets.

Meanwhile, Abdul Saad, who previously worked as the fielding coach of Pakistan’s women’s team, has been appointed to the same role with the men’s side.

The PCB has also confirmed a 16-member squad for the series, with Shan Masood set to lead the team.

Four uncapped players — Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori — have earned maiden call-ups to the national squad.

The squad will assemble in Karachi on 27 April for a training camp running until 1 May, before departing for Bangladesh on 2 May.

Players involved in the ongoing Pakistan Super League will join the camp after completing their respective campaigns, while those featuring in the final will travel directly to Bangladesh following the conclusion of the tournament.

Team management:

Naveed Akram Cheema (manager), Sarfaraz Ahmed (head coach), Asad Shafiq (batting coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Abdul Saad (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Usman Hashmi (analyst), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media manager), Lt Col (retd) Usman Anwari (security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur).